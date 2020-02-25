Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $522,629.44. Insiders sold a total of 561,842 shares of company stock worth $26,960,689 over the last three months.
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.
