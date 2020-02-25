Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS FWONB opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

