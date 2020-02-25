Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.53 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.