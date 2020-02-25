Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.88 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

