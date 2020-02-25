Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Braves Group Series B stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.73. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

