Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BATRA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Braves Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

