LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

