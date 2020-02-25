Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 401.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 177,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 71.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 376,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAUR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of LAUR stock remained flat at $$20.79 on Tuesday. 178,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

