L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

LB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

