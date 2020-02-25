L Brands (LB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect L Brands to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

