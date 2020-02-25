Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.