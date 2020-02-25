Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Kraton has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.