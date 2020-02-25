Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 165,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 84,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

