Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE KSS opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $75.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

