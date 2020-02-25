Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of KL opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

