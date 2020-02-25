Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE:KL opened at $36.80 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

