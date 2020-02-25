Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Reduced by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

