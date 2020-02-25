Keyera (KEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

TSE:KEY opened at C$35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$29.66 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.23.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.