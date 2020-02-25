Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KW opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

