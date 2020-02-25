Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.