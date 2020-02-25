KAR Auction Services Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million.

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

