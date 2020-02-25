Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.29 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

