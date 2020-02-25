Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $175.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 4.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 in the last ninety days. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.