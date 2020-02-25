Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

