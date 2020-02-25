John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

JBT stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,354,000 after purchasing an additional 940,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

