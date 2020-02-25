JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.49 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

