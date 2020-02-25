JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 3,044 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VO stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

