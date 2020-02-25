JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 188 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

