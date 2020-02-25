JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.89.

