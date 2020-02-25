JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

