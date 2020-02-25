JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 424 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,583,848. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.