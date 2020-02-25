JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 3,981 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 134,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

