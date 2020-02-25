JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,744,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

