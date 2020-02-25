JNBA Financial Advisors Has $841,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

