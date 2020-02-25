JNBA Financial Advisors Has $3.60 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 63,677 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,629,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

