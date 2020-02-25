JNBA Financial Advisors Has $191,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 747,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 101,696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,571 shares of company stock worth $86,697,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

