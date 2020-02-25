JNBA Financial Advisors Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

