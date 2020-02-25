JNBA Financial Advisors Has $12.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,071,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

