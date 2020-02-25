JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.33 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $277.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $285.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

