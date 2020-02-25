JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,522,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.83 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

