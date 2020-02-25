JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,171,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

