JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

