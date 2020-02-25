JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

