JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

