JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,421.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,467.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.