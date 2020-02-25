JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 251,236 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $18,801,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

