JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 15,906 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,701,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,565,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

