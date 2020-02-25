JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,419.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,466.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,311.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $975.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

