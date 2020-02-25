JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

UTX stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

