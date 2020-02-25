JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

